‘Sachin Tendulkar Is Very Dear To Me’; Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday.

India’s Nightingale Lata Mangeshkar is very close to the master of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar. On his 48th birthday, Lataji fondly talks about the master blaster. “He calls me Maa, and he is like my son. Sachin has always been very close to me, Whenever we meet Sachin and Anjali shower me with their genuine affection” “Sachin is very dear to me. He loves my songs especially Tu Jahan Jahan Chalega Mera Saaya Saath Hoga. I’ve given him a handwritten copy of that song which I believe he still has. When he decided to retire from cricket I was deeply saddened. One tends to get tired of all the external pressures imposed on one’s abilities. Luckily and by God’s grace, I never had to face such a decision. I never felt the pressure that Sachin must have felt. There were public discussions on whether he should retire. I don’t understand why. I didn’t like it. Did people think Sachin lacked the wisdom to know when to quit? Whether it’s a game of cricket or singing we know when to call it a day. Let the artiste decide when to retire?”

“There can never be another Sachin. I remember how shocked I was when Sunil Gavaskar had announced his retirement. I felt the same sense of shock now when Sachin called it a day. I grew up with cricket. We had the game going on in my backyard when I was a child. I’ve watched generations of cricketers play. Sachin is one of his kind. Sachin will never tell us why he really retired. He doesn’t believe in saying too much. Kuch toh hua hai. He must have taken the decision after great deliberation. I am sure he has quit because he thought it was the right time to do so. Don Bradman who is considered the ultimate cricketer had said that Sachin plays like him. What bigger endorsement of Sachin’s talent could there be? There is nothing more to be said.” Says Lataji with full of love for Sachin.