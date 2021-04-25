Tum Jiyo Hazaro Saal: Doctors Celebrate COVID Patient’s Birthday

A video of healthcare workers celebrating the birthday of a patient infected with Covid-19 at Surat Civil Hospital in Gujarat is doing the rounds of the internet and has gone viral on social media.

A few days ago we saw doctors and medics at a Gujarat trying to cheer up COVID patients by dancing on the song “Sochna kya joh bhi hoga dekha jayega”. Now our corona warriors are back at it again, going the extra mile, for their patients. In a new viral video, doctors at another hospital in Gujarat were seen celebrating the birthday of a COVID-19 patient.

The video showed doctors and nurses at New Civil Hospital in Surat wearing PPE kits and singing for a woman who’s infected with coronavirus. The doctors sang the popular birthday song ‘Tum Jiyo Hazaro Saal’ for the woman. Other patients in the COVID ward also joined in and clapped as the doctors and nurses sang for the woman.

The video was shared on Instagram by Viral Bhayani. Covid warriors like these doctors not only giving their services but also going the extra mile to cheer the patients like celebrating their birthday. The video has gone viral on social media with thousands of views and netizens praising the medical staff for not only assuring people that things will be fine but also cheering them in these crucial times.

The heartwarming video has gone viral on Instagram with thousands of views and likes. Netizens praised the medics for not just ensuring that the patients get better but also keeping their spirits high in these hard times.