UAE: Busted 39 gatherings of Ramadan, gatherings and parties banned

The authorities of Abu Dhabi have busted 39 gatherings at the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. Functions and parties are banned across the UAE as a Covid-19 safety measure.

The Abu Dhabi Police on Sunday said the hosts and guests of the gatherings are referred to the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Prosecution for legal action.

As of now, it is considered illegal to gather for Iftar or other meals in UAE; or host celebrations at home or farms. These all are done as a part of the efforts to limit the spread of the virus.

The police have assembled residents to stick to all Covid-19 guidelines and safety measures.

The penalty for gatherings is a Dh10,000 fine for the host and Dh5,000 each for attendees.

The police said gatherings put public health at risk.

“People should continue committing themselves to following the Covid-19 safety protocols, including avoiding Ramadan gatherings,” said the police

As a custom, every time friends and family gather for Iftar during the holy month. “Currently, however, it is prohibited so as to eradicate the pandemic.”

Citizens have been asked to report any gatherings or other Covid-19 violations on the toll-free number 8002626 or send a text message to: 2828 or email [email protected], or inform the Public Prosecution through their safe community app.