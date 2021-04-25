Union Minister tests Coronavirus positive for the 2nd time

Union Minister Babul Supriyo tests Coronavirus positive for the second time. Mr. Supriyo is the two-time MP from Asansol, is contesting the assembly election from the Tollygunge assembly seat where voting is over. He and his wife have tested positive for Covid and hence he won’t be able to vote in Asansol on April 26.

“Both me and my wife have tested positive. Me for the 2nd time!! V Sad that I won’t be able to vote in Asansol. I needed to be there on the road too for the 26th polls where ‘desperate’ @AITCofficial goons hv already unleashed their terror machinery to disrupt free & fair polls,” Supriyo tweeted. “However, the #TMchhi terror machinery who I hv [have] handled (well) since 2014 may not rejoice. Wil b doing my duties frm my room & b right by my candidates mentally in everyway possible to ensure 9/9 seats there,” Babul Supriyo said in a series of tweets.