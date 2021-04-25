Uttarakhand: 93 nursing students tests coronavirus positive

A Government Nursing College at Uttarakhand’s Sursingh Dhar, ninety-three students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Samples of 200 students were taken, and reports of some students are awaited. At the same time, 65 students who tested negative for COVID-19 are being sent home. As per the order of District Magistrate Tehri, the hostel has been declared as a containment zone.

In the meantime, Uttarakhand reported 5084 new COVID-19 cases and 81 related deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases has climbed to 33,330 and the death rate reached 2102 as per an official statement from the State Health Department.

Presently, there are 1,47,433 active cases and total recoveries at 1,08,916 with 1466 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

As a measure to control the spread of COVID-19 in offices, the Uttarakhand Government has said that all government offices will remain closed from April 23 to April 28.

The government also asked all officers to be present in the headquarters and keep their mobile phones switched on at all times so that they can be called to the office if needed.