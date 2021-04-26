Another country suspends flights from India till May 1

Another country has suspended flights from India citing the Covid-19 situation. Netherlands has suspended the flights from India from April 26. The suspension will remain effective till May 1. Cargo flights and flights with medical personnel will be exempted from the ban.

” A flight ban will take effect for passenger flights from India at 6pm on Monday, April 26… The flight ban will be in place until at least 00:01 a.m. on May 1,” said a statement issued by the Dutch government.

Also Read: Google announces grant for India to fight Covid

Earlier, many countries had imposed travel restrictions on travellers from India. France, England Canada and several gulf countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman and Kuwait has imposed restrictions.