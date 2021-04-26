Covid-19 crisis: New York has dispatched 5 tonnes of oxygen concentrates to India

According to a Government of India official based in the United States, over three hundred oxygen concentrators have been dispatched on Sunday morning from New York to India.

Five tonnes (5000kg) of oxygen concentrators is transported in Air India’s A102 as cargo from the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and is scheduled to land in Delhi by Monday noon.

The wide-bodied passenger aircraft will fly non-stop for over 15 hours. India is observing a deadly Covid-19 wave, with the country recording over 3 lakh daily cases from the last few days. The country is facing a severe shortage of oxygen amid a disastrous surge in Covid-19 viruses.

“Apart from this consignment that’s has been shipped by Philips Atlanta, additional flights carrying oxygen concentrators will take off from San Francisco and Newark to transport hundreds of concentrators. The next flight from the US to India is scheduled to depart from Newark airport and will land in Delhi on April 27,” the Indian government official based in the United States told ANI.