Covid-19 Update: 1578 new recoveries reported in Qatar

703 new coronavirus cases along with 1578 new recoveries and 9 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 422 contacts of active cases and 281 travel related.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 202,904. The total recoveries now stand at 183,100. The death toll is at 437. At present there are 19,367 active cases in Qatar.

11,507 people were tested in Qatar in the last 24 hours. In this 4482 were tested for the first time. Till now 188,4662 Covid-19 tests were carried out in Qatar.

There are 36 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 1,040. 17 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 395 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

26,947 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 1,442,708.