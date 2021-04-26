Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate reaches 89.2% in Oman

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached at 89.2% in Oman. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Oman.

Meanwhile, 1454 new coronavirus cases along with 1014 new recoveries and 6 new deaths were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 190,270. The total recoveries reached at 169,784. The death toll now stands at 1983.

In the last 24 hours 104 people were admitted in hospitals in the country. At present there 815 patients under medical treatment in Oman. In this 274 people were in critical condition are admitted in ICUs.