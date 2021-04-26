District administration imposes Weeklong curfew

A district administration has imposed stricter Covid-19 restrictions in the district to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. Dehradun district administration in Uttarakhand has imposed a week-long curfew from April 26 evening. The curfew will begin at 7 pm today and go on till 5 am on May 3. The order applies to the whole of the district, including the Rishikesh Municipal Corporation area, Garhi Cantt and Clement Town.

As per the new order, movement of private vehicles has been banned completely. Ration shops and those selling vegetables, fruits and dairy products will be open till 4 pm. Medicine shops, filling stations and LPG agencies will be allowed to open through out the day.

A lockdown has been imposed in Haldwani Municipal Corporation, Lalkuan Nagar Panchayat, and Ramnagar areas of Nainital district. Earlier, the Uttarakhand Govt had announced all government offices to remain closed from April 23 which will remain so till April 28.