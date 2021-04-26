Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar, UAE dirham

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had surged against US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, the weakening of US dollar and positive opening in the Indian share market has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 74.81 against the US dollar. During trading the Indian rupee gained and reached at 74.77, registering a rise of 24 paise over its last close. On Friday, the Indian e rupee had settled at 75.01 against the US dollar . Indian rupee is at 20.37 against the UAE dirham.

Also Read: Gold prices remain firm

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.18 per cent to 90.69.