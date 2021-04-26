Gulf country issues new entry rules for passengers from six countries including India

A gulf country has imposed new entry rules for passengers from six countries coming to the country. Qatar has issued the new entry rules. The Ministry of Public Health has announced the new entry rules.

The new entry rules will be applicable for passengers coming from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Philippines.

As per the new rules, all passengers coming from this six countries will not be exempted from the hotel quarantine policy. All passengers whose original flight is from these c6 countries, are subject to mandatory Covid -19 PCR Test done 48 hours before departure from the testing centers approved by their local health authority.

All arrivals from those countries must also undergo a 10 days quarantine in a dedicated quarantine facility, or 14 days if quarantined at Mekhaines facility. Home quarantine will not be provided for them.

All passengers from these countries must undergo a repeat Covid-19 PCR test at the quarantine facility within one day of arrival. The PCR test will be repeated during and before the end of the quarantine period.