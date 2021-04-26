India Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain, thunderstorm

The National weather forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain and thunderstorm in several parts of the country from April 26 to April 30. IMD predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places over Telangana, Kerala and Mahe from April 26 onwards.

On April 28, thunderstorms with lightning are likely over Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, central Maharashtra, Marathawada, Telangana, Kerala and Mahe, predicted IMD.

According to the IMD, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind are likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Kerala and Mahe and with lightning at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Rayalaseema, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on April 29.