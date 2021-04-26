Indian Railways to deploy 4,000 covid care coaches

New Delhi: Indian Railways has so far converted 4,000 coaches into Covid care centers. The Covid Care coaches have 64,000 beds. Patients with mild symptoms were treated in the coaches. Isolation in coaches was allowed for people with mild symptoms even in the early stages of corona proliferation. The Ministry of Railways had begun to convert the Indian Railways’ coaches into isolation units. Following the scathing fresh wave, the coaches have again been put into use to cater to patients who have mild symptoms.

States like Delhi and Maharashtra, which have the highest number of patients per day, have asked the railways to make corona wards. Currently, the state hospitals are full. The Railways has set up 1,200 beds for corona patients at Delhi’s Anand Vihar and Shakur Basti stations. The Nandurbar station in Maharashtra has 378 beds in 20 coaches.