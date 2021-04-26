‘Only an insensitive government will give such a statement’: Priyanka Gandhi ‘no oxygen shortage’ remark

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has raised severe criticism against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his ‘no oxygen shortage’ remark. The Congress leader accused that only an insensitive government will give such a statement.

“Just imagine yourself in the place of those patients who are told that they will not get admission due to lack of oxygen. ‘Oxygen is low, take your patient”, tweeted Priyanka Gandhi quoting several media reports of oxygen shortage in the state.

“Chief Minister, there is an oxygen emergency in the entire state. If you want to file a case against me, seize my property, do so. But for God’s sake recognize the seriousness of the situation and get down to saving people’s lives immediately,” she tweeted again.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that the hospitals in Uttar Pradesh were trying to “create fear” by talking about the scarcity of oxygen. The CM has asked state officials to take action against such incidents.