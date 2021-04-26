Oxygen supply: 800 oxygen concentrates from Hong Kong to Delhi

Airline officers reported that as hospitals across the country struggle with oxygen shortages, a Boeing 737 operated by SpiceJet airlifted 800 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong to Delhi on Saturday.

This week, Air India is also programmed to bring oxygen concentrators from San Francisco and Chicago to Delhi. To guarantee smooth and uninterrupted delivery of the Covid-related consignments to their destination, police have also made arrangements at the Delhi airport.

CEO of SpiceHealth, Avani Singh, said the aircraft landed at the Indira Gandhi International airport with the consignment of oxygen concentrators via Kolkata around 7 pm on Saturday.

The airline is preparing to bring as many as 10,000 oxygen concentrators this month from across the globe, a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

An Air India official said that their aircraft is supposed to bring in oxygen concentrators from the USA to Delhi this week.

An official from the Delhi airport said the customs department has also been told to facilitate customs clearance for these incoming consignments. “All Covid related parcels will be subject to speedy clearance on high priority by the custom, be it drugs, oxygen concentrators or any other medical equipment,” said the officer said requesting not to be named.

The spokesperson of Delhi Police, Chinmoy Biswal, said whenever needed, they are ready to escort any vehicle carrying emergency drugs or equipment.