Sichuan Airlines of China suspends all cargo flights to India for 15 days. Know more

China’s state-run Sichuan Chuanhang Logistics Co. Ltd, the company which is part of the Sichuan Airlines said the airline has suspended its cargo flights to India for 15 days. This will cause a major disruption to private traders’ efforts to procure the much-needed oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies from China despite Beijing offering “support and assistance” to the country to deal with the latest surge of COVID-19 cases.

“China has been closely following the epidemic situation in India. We show our sincerest sympathies to the worsening situation in India,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here on Monday while answering several questions, including the suspension of cargo flights by Sichuan Airlines. “We have stated that we are ready to help India fight the virus at the first opportunity available. Two sides are in communication regarding this,” he said.” Indian route has always been the core strategic route for Sichuan Airlines. This suspension has also caused great losses to our company. We are very sorry for the unchanged situation”, the letter sent by the company said and sought the “understanding of its sales agents”, it said. The letter also said the company will review the situation after 15 days.