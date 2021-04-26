“StayStrongIndia” ; UAE extends support and solidarity to fight against the COVID-19

On Sunday, the United Arab Emirates displayed solidarity with India in its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Dubai’s Burj Khalifa ignited up in the tricolor – saffron, white and green with the 24-spoked Ashok Chakra – to bestow comfort to India in this difficult time. The 23-second video showed the tricolor displayed on the tower’s facade, with the line #StayStrongIndia.

“Sending hope, prayers, and support to India and all its people during this challenging time. #BurjKhalifa #StayStrongIndia,” it said on its Twitter handle.

???? ????? ???? ?????? ???? ????? ?????? ?? ??? ??????? ???????? ?????? ?? ?????? ??? ?????? ?????? ????????#???_????? Sending hope, prayers, and support to India and all its people during this challenging time. #BurjKhalifa #StayStrongIndia pic.twitter.com/y7M0Ei5QP5 — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) April 25, 2021

India is fighting with the second surge of coronavirus virus and hospitals in several states are staggering under a deficiency of medical oxygen and beds due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases. The number of cases has risen by 349,691 in the past 24 hours, the fourth continuous day of record peaks. Hospitals in Delhi and across the country are shifting away patients after running out of medical oxygen and beds.

Tonight we stand in solidarity with #India ??. Prominent landmarks in the UAE display the Indian flag as India #Delhi fights #covid19 #StayStrongIndia ?? ?? #CovidIndia pic.twitter.com/zgQTbQRmKL — ??? ?????? ?? Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) April 25, 2021

Hospitals and doctors have set out critical notices saying they are unable to cope with the increasing number of patients. In Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal extended a lockdown in the capital that had been due to end on Monday for a week. Covid-19 is killing one person every four minutes in the city.