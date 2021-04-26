DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndiaInternational

Super rich in India paid lakhs to land in England in private jets

Apr 26, 2021, 04:21 pm IST

The super rich Indians had spent lakhs of rupees to land in England. The millionaires and billionaires in India has spent lakhs of money to charter private jets to reach England before the deadline of travel ban that England imposed on Indians.

As per reports, around 8 private jets flew into UK  from India in 24 hours before the new travel ban could come into force. The travel ban come into effect  at 4 am on April 23.

As per a report in Times of India, the website FlightAware shows that eight private jets  had landed in  the Luton airport. Luton airport  is one of the airport for private aircrafts.  This would have cost around Rs 72 lakh .
Four of these arrived from Mumbai, three from Delhi and one from Ahmedabad.

 

