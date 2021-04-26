Super rich in India paid lakhs to land in England in private jets

The super rich Indians had spent lakhs of rupees to land in England. The millionaires and billionaires in India has spent lakhs of money to charter private jets to reach England before the deadline of travel ban that England imposed on Indians.

As per reports, around 8 private jets flew into UK from India in 24 hours before the new travel ban could come into force. The travel ban come into effect at 4 am on April 23.

As per a report in Times of India, the website FlightAware shows that eight private jets had landed in the Luton airport. Luton airport is one of the airport for private aircrafts. This would have cost around Rs 72 lakh .

Four of these arrived from Mumbai, three from Delhi and one from Ahmedabad.