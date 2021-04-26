To highlight preservation of water bodies,IIT Madras releases ‘Rivers of India’ music video

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras recently released a music video ‘Rivers of India’, a one of its kind anthem on precious water bodies.Created by Kanniks Kannikeswaran, a former student of IIT Madras, the song’s lyrics were inspired by the names of 51 rivers from all over India.

Sung by Bombay Jayasree, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Rishit Desikan and Amirtha Ramnath, the video is produced by the International Center for Clean Water (ICCW), IIT Madras.The video was launched on World Earth Day, which is observed every year on 22nd April. The day also marked the second anniversary of ICCW, IIT Madras

The ICCW is a new initiative of IIT Madras and its mission is to deliver clean water for all, transform economies and help youth build their careers around water. It is located in the IIT Madras Research Park.

Kannikeswaran’s project aims to appreciate water resources and raise awareness about the importance of preserving them.The ICCW is a new initiative of IIT Madras and its mission is to deliver clean water for all, transform economies and help youth build their careers around water. It is located in the IIT Madras Research Park.