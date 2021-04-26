Turkmenistan celebrates a new National Holiday to honour native dog breed, Alabai

The Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan on Sunday celebrated a national holiday honoring the native dog breed Alabai. Alabai dogs are traditionally used for guarding livestock herds in Turkmenistan.

Early this year the President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow had announced his decision to celebrate the last Sunday of April every year in honour of the native dog breed Alabai. They are very hardy, self-confident and fearless dogs with a strong protective instinct. Alabais are one of the world’s largest dogs and weigh up to 80kg.

Akhal Teke, the local racehorse breed in the country is also commemorated on the same day. The horses are well known for their beauty, speed, endurance, intelligence, and a distinctive metallic sheen. The shiny coat of the breed, gave them the nickname “Golden Horses”. The authorities organised a race for Akhal Teke horses on Sunday.

The traditional herders in Turkmenistan use Alabai dogs and Akhal Teke horses. Both are listed under the country’s national heritage.

The Alabai day included a contest to find out the best of the large shepherd dogs. The dogs were judged on appearance and agility. The top prize for courage went to a border guard service dog. The President’s son, Deputy Prime Minister Serdar Berdimuhamedow, presented the award which included a medal for the dog and a car for its handler.

This is not the first time the breed has been honoured by the President. Last year, the President honoured Alabai dog with a 19ft (6m) golden statue in the capital Ashgabat. The statue is located in a residential area for civil servants. He had also published a book and written a song on his favourite breed of dog.

The capital city has another huge monument, a golden statue featuring Berdymukhamedov’s likeness atop a horse. Cast in bronze and covered in 24-carat gold leaf, the statue which soars over 20 metres from the ground is perched on a white marble cliff. It was unveiled in 2015.

Turkmenistan an isolated desert nation of 6 million is being run by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow since 2007. It is a former Soviet republic bordering Afghanistan.