United States is to provide India related supplies vaccine raw material on an urgent basis.

The United States on Sunday identified sources of specific raw material urgently required by Pune-based Serum Institute of India to produce the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine Covishield. India’s long pending request has finally been heard after massive outrage over America dithering on providing critical supplies to India when the country is facing a crisis.

A statement in this regard was issued by Emily Horne, spokesperson of the US National Security Council (NSC), Horne confirmed the same when asked about a phone call between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his American counterpart, Jake Sullivan affirmed America’s solidarity with India and recounted the battles the two countries have fought together against smallpox, polio, and HIV.

To help treat Covid-19 patients and protect front-line health workers in India, the United States has identified supplies of therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that will immediately be made available for India.On February 5, US President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to increase the country’s supply of materials needed to make vaccines, Covid-19 tests and personal protective equipment. The MEA had raised the issue since it knew this could hamper imports of critical drugs and supplies to India.

Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need.The statement goes on to add that the United States is pursuing options to provide India with oxygen generation and related supplies on an urgent basis. An expert team of public health advisors from the US Center for Disease Control (CDC) and US Aid are being deployed to work in close coordination with the US Embassy in Delhi and India’s health ministry and Epidemic Intelligence Service staff.