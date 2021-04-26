World Immunization week 2021: A big thanks from Google to all the Health workers

On this World Immunization Week 2021, Google Doodle presents a wonderful gif to say a big thank you to healthcare workers, doctors and researchers, across the world, who are battling the COVID-19 pandemic in the frontlines. ”This World Immunization Week, we send our thanks to every public health worker and scientific researcher working tirelessly to find ways to defeat COVID-19,” the world’s largest search engine tweeted.

# google.com/doodles

It was also written on the Google website, ”As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. Over the coming weeks, we’re launching a Doodle series to recognize and honor many of those on the front lines. Today, we’d like to say: To all the public health workers and to researchers in the scientific community, thank you.”