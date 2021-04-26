Wreckage of missing submarine found, all 53 crew members dead

The Indonesian authorities had found out the wreckage of the missing submarine. The wreckage of the missing submarine were found on the seafloor off Bali Island. The authorities informed that all 53 crew members aboard dead.

Authorities said that the missing submarine was broken into three parts at the depth of 838 meters under the sea. “There, the KRI Nanggala-402 submarine was found in three big parts. Based on the authentic evidence, it can be stated that all the crews of the KRI Nanggala-402 submarine have been dead. For that, I express deep condolence”, said Indonesian Military Chief Hadi Tjahjanto.

“The KRI Nanggala is divided into three parts, the hull of the ship, the stern of the ship, and the main parts are all separated, with the main part found cracked,” he said. “There are scattered parts of the submarine and its interior in the water”, said Navy chief of staff Yudo Margono.

The submarine Nanggala-402 was goen missing on Wednesday during a torpedo drill. Indonesia had five submarines before the latest accident: two German-built Type 209s including Nanggala and three newer South Korean vessels.