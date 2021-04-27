323,144 Covid-19 cases in sixth straight daily rise of over 3 lakh in India.

Tuesday’s case tally is India’s lowest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases since the country first saw more than 300,000 infections on April 22. With this, the infection tally has risen to 17,636,307, as per the Union ministry of health and family welfare dashboard on Tuesday morning.In a marginal fall in India’s daily caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), 323,144 new cases were detected across the country in the preceding 24 hours, taking the country’s infection tally to 17,636,307, the Union ministry of health and family welfare dashboard showed on Tuesday morning.

This is for the sixth straight day when more than 300,000 fresh infections were found, since the country first topped the 300,000 mark on April 22 when 314,835 cases tested positive. This is also the lowest single-day rise of more than 300,000 cases after the one on April 22.

The last 24 hours also saw 2,771 more people succumbing to the viral disease, taking the related death toll to 197,894 or 1.12% of the national tally, the ministry’s dashboard showed. In terms of discharges, 251,827 more people recovered from the infection, taking total recoveries to 14,556,209 or 82.53% of the overall caseload, as per the dashboard. New active cases, meanwhile, witnessed a significant fall of 68,546, taking total active cases to 2,882,204 which is 16.34% of the total cases.

The fall in daily cases of nearly 30,000- from 352,991 reported on Monday morning to 323,144 on Tuesday-could be attributed to less number of samples tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday reported 1,658,700 samples underwent testing on April 26, taking the total number of samples tested thus far to 280,979,877. However, Delhi, which, according to a health department bulletin on April 26 registered more than 20,000 cases did so out of 57,690 samples as against 75,912 on April 25, which gave 22,933 positive cases.