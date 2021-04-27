4 more countries including Germany ban travelers from India due to covid 19

According to the latest developments in terms of travel restrictions, owing to the overwhelming rise in the coronavirus cases, Maldives, Germany, Italy and Bangladesh have joined the list of countries that have banned entry of travelers from India with immediate effect.

As per the reports, now only German nationals and holders of a German resident permit travelling from India are allowed to enter there. However, as per the TOI report, Lufthansa and Air India say they are not suspending flights between the two countries.

Meanwhile Italy has barred foreign travelers who have been in India in the past 14 days from entering the country, considering the worsening COVID situation in India. Italian residents in India will be allowed to return with a COVID-19 negative test result before departure and on arrival, when they will have to go into quarantine.

On Sunday, Maldives tourism minister tweeted, “With effect from April 27, (Maldives’ health authorities) suspends tourists travelling from India to Maldives from staying at tourist facilities in inhabited islands.”