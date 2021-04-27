Army Chief MM Narvane visits Eastern Ladakh, Siachen; reviews operational readiness

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General MM Naravane visited Siachen and Eastern Ladakh and reviewed the operational situation in the sectors.

He was accompanied by Army Commander Northern Command Lt Gen YK Joshi and General Officer Commanding Fire and Fury Corps Lt Gen PGK Menon.

As per an official release, General Naravane communicated with the troops and praised them for their steadfastness and high spirit, while being stationed in some of the harshest terrain, altitude and weather conditions.

Later, Lt Gen PGK Menon summarised General Naravane about the current security situation and operational readiness in the Corps Zone. The Army Chief is programmed to return back on April 28.

The Army chief’s visit finds it important as India and China have been involved in a military stalemate for almost a year but freed from the most controversial Pangong lake area last month after extended talks at both military and political levels.

Earlier on April 10, India and China held the 11th round of Corps Commander-level talks in Ladakh on Friday where withdrawal from remaining friction points including Gogra heights, Hot Springs and Depsang Plains was discussed, Army sources said.