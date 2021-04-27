Chief Justice Ramana lodged a police complaint over fake Twitter account

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana lodged a police complaint on Monday afternoon, after a Twitter account having his name was found posting fake information on the social media platform.

On Saturday, April 24, Justice Ramana sworn that he does not have a Twitter, or any other social media, account. The fake Twitter account was working under the name – @NVRamanna and had more than 5,800 followers. The account has been deleted and tweeted 98 times so far. The deleted tweet read: “Due to Ajit Doval’s diplomacy, the US decided to supply raw materials to India #vaccination @PMOIndia”. The user retweeted news agency ANI’s tweet on Burj Khalifa lighting up with Indian Tricolor to show support to the country amid the prevailing Covid-19 situation was the last activity from the account.

Last Saturday, in a brief ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Justice Ramana took oath as the 48th Chief Justice Of India by President Ram Nath Kovind. Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad were among those who attended the ceremony. “We are going through testing times as we battle the COVID wave. Lawyers, judges, and court staff are all affected due to the virus. Some hard measures may be necessary to break the chain of transmission. We can defeat the pandemic together with dedication,” said the new CJI.