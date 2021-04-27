Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down

The price of gold has slipped down in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures slipped down and reached at Rs. 47456 per 10 gram. Silver futures also edged lower at Rs. 68,709 per kg. Gold futures had hitted a two-month high of Rs. 48,400 last week.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs. 35,560 lower by Rs.120 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4445 lower by Rs.15. On Monday gold was priced at Rs. 35,680 per 8 gram.

Also Read: 2021 Renault Triber Launched at Rs5.30 Lakh in India

In the international market the price of spot gold edged lower. Spot gold is priced at US dollar 1,777.93 per ounce. It was done by 0.1%. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.3% to US dollar 26.12 per ounce while platinum was down 0.4% at US dollar 1,238.57.