Coronavirus: JNU to organise Covid-19 testing camp inside the campus

New Delhi: A COVID-19 testing camp will be organised by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) inside the university campus for the next two days, it said on Monday. In the meantime, in a circular issued on Monday, the university said a curfew will be in force in the university premises from 10 pm on April 26 (Monday) to 5 am on May 3 (Monday) after the Delhi Government announced an extension in curfew hours.

“However, there shall be no restrictions on movements of persons who are engaged in emergency services, medical emergency and supply of goods during the curfew period on production of valid I-card. Persons coming from/going to airport/ railway station/ISBTs allowed to travel on production of valid ticket,” it said.

Shops dealing with essential foods, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booth, pharmaceuticals and ATMs are allowed to function, it added. The circular said, “all other shops and school canteens shall be closed during the curfew timings”.

Courier services, services provided by self-employed persons like electricians, plumbers, and repairing of water purifiers, shops of educational books for students, and shops of electric fans will be allowed to function.

“Due to the curfew announced by the Delhi Government, Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library will remain closed strictly during the curfew period,” the circular said.

The circular directed the campus residents not to venture within the campus during the curfew hours, and said campus gates will remain closed except for emergency movement.

The COVID-19 testing camp is organised on Tuesday and Wednesday in Faculty Club (near Railway Reservation Centre) inside the campus. “The camp is being organised by the District Magistrate, New Delhi, from 10 am to 4 pm. Further, in order to avoid crowding, it is directed that those who wish to avail facility of COVID-19 testing shall intimate to JNU Security Department at any time with immediate effect, so that the security department may provide facility to the testing venue in groups of two-three individuals. Those having symptoms of COVID-19 can get their test done,” it said.