Country bans passenger flights from India until May 15

Another country has suspended commercial passenger flights from India. Australia has suspended the direct commercial passenger flights from India. The suspension was announced by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The suspension will remain effective till May 15.

Australia had already limited the number of flights from India in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus. Australia closed its international borders to most non-citizens in March 2020 and those allowed to travel must spend 14 days in quarantine hotels on their return.

Also Read: 3,23,144 new coronavirus cases reported in India

Earlier, many countries has imposed travel ban and suspension of flights from India.