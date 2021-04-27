Covid-19 Update: 1612 recoveries reported in Qatar

695 new coronavirus cases along with 1612 new recoveries and 4 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 454 contacts of active cases and 241 travel related. Thus the overall infection tally reached at 20,3599. This includes 184,712 recoveries and 441 deaths. At present there are 18,446 active cases in Qatar.

10,984 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in Qatar in the last 24 hours. In this 4532 people were tested for the first time. Till now 188,9194 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

Also Read: Five including three Indians killed in vehicle collision in UAE

There are 69 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 1,002. 20 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 384 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

26,925 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 1,469,633