Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar, UAE dirham

The domestic currency the Indian rupee had gained against the US dollar and UAE dirham in the forex market. The positive opening of Indian share market had supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 74.65 against the US dollar . During trading the Indian rupee reached at 74.59 against the US dollar , registering a rise of 14 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the Indian rupee had settled at 74.73 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee is at 20.32 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar ‘s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.13 per cent to 90.92.