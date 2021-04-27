France to send Medical supplies to India

France on Tuesday announced a “solidarity mission” for India under which it will send oxygen generation plants, ventilators and other medical supplies to support the country in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said it is carrying out an exceptional solidarity mission in support of the Indian people, who have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Coordinated by the ministry’s Crisis and Support Centre and carried out by the Embassy of France in India, the mission will involve shipping by air and sea freight by the end of this week,” the ministry said in a statement.

French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said the “massive solidarity mission” is being supported by French companies present in India and the European Union.