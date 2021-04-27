In Maharashtra 22 COVID-19 patient bodies stuffed in one ambulance

New Delhi: Dead bodies of 22 COVID-19 patients were stuffed in one ambulance Van they were being transported to a crematorium in Maharashtra’s Beed district. The district administration cited lack of medical transport vehicles as the reason for it.

The bodies, kept in the mortuary of the Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College at Ambajogai in Beed, were being transported for the last rites. The incident led to an outrage among the public forcing the Beed district administration to rush to the spot and look into the matter.

“This happened because the hospital administration does not have enough ambulances,” the medical college’s Dean, Dr Shivaji Sukre, told. He said they had five ambulances during the first wave of COVID-19 last year. Out of them, three were later withdrawn and the hospital was now managing the transportation of COVID-19 patients in two ambulances. “Sometimes, it takes time to trace the relatives of a dead patient. The bodies from the COVID-19 centre at Lokhandi Sawargaon village are also sent to our facility as they don’t have a cold storage,” the official said.

Ambajogai Municipal Council’s chief officer Ashok Sabale said it was the responsibility of the medical college to transport the bodies to the crematorium on Mandwa road (designated for the last rites of COVID-19 victims). “Our teams are there at the crematorium for conducting the last rites. A meeting was held on Monday over the issue during which the medical college dean said they do not have enough ambulances. If it is the case, didn’t they have any review mechanism? Why didn’t they act on it?” Sabale asked.