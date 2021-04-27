Jasmin and Aly Goni, Betrayal and Revenge video : ‘Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega’ released

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s latest music video, “Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega” is finally released. Unlike their real-life story, Jasly, as the couple is fondly called by fans, share a not-so-happy relationship in the music video.

The video opens with a drunk Aly entering his room on his wedding night, and behaving rudely his newly-wed wife, played by Jasmin. Through the 4.3-minute video we see how he keeps ignoring his wife while flirting with multiple women. Towards the end of the video, the cheated woman finds courage to walk out of the marriage and also teaches her errant husband a lesson.

Sung, composed and written by Vishal Mishra, “Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega”. The lyrics are emotional and the tune has a beautiful melody to it. Aly and Jasmin have aced their characters, given it’s painted in a contrasting colour from their real life. While Jasmin brings to life the pain of a young woman, who seeks love, Aly’s villainous avatar will definitely impress you.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been friends from the time they participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Their friendship turned into love when they got to spend alone time together on Bigg Boss 14. Post the reality show, they featured together in Tony Kakkar’s song “Tera Suit”, which recently clocked 10 crore views.