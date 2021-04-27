DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Low-intensity earthquake hits

Apr 27, 2021, 10:14 pm IST

A low intensity earthquake has hit Haryana on Tuesday. The earthquake measuring  3.0 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Rohtak  in the state on Tuesday.  The earthquake was reported at 7.10 pm. This was  informed by the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

Also Read: Saudi forces intercepts a remote-controlled booby-trapped boat in Red Sea 

The National Centre of Seismology  said that the epicentre of the earthquake was  14 km north-east of Rohtak. The depth of the quake was 10 km. Till now  no reports of any damage to property or causality  have surfaced.

Tags
Apr 27, 2021, 10:14 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button