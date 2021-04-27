Low-intensity earthquake hits

A low intensity earthquake has hit Haryana on Tuesday. The earthquake measuring 3.0 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Rohtak in the state on Tuesday. The earthquake was reported at 7.10 pm. This was informed by the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

The National Centre of Seismology said that the epicentre of the earthquake was 14 km north-east of Rohtak. The depth of the quake was 10 km. Till now no reports of any damage to property or causality have surfaced.