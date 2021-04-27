Oxygen Shortage: Oxygen manufacturing company writes to Arvind Kejiriwal government

As the hospitals in the national capital is witnessing a shortage of oxygen, Inox Air company, the main manufacturer and supplier of oxygen has wrote a letter to Delhi government. The company has written to the state government seeking clarity about deliveries.

Read Full Letter:

” As you are aware that INOX Air Products Private Limited (INOX) has been manufacturing & supplying medical oxygen to various hospitals, both Government and Private, in the NCT of Delhi over the last several decades. As on date, INOX is providing oxygen to 45 hospitals (as per Annexure A) across the NCT of Delhi. As you are also aware, INOX has contractual relationship with these hospitals and is providing medical oxygen as per the terms of these contracts. Out of the list of hospitals mentioned by you in your Letter dated 22 April 2021, please note that INOX has no contract with (1) UK Hospital, (2) Santosh Hospital and (3) Holy Family Hospital and therefore, INOX will not be in a position to supply oxygen these hospitals.

This is to bring to your kind attention that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) under direction from the Empowered Group – II has indicated the supply plan for medical oxygen and vide letter dated 18 April 2021 directed INOX to dedicate 100 MT per day of medical oxygen for hospitals at Delhi. INOX being committed to provide the maximum quantity possible, on 18 April 2021 supplied 117 MT, on 19 April 2021 supplied 115 MT, on 20 April 2021 supplied 147 MT and on 21 April 2021 supplied 115 MT to the list of hospitals mentioned in Annexure A. The supplies made by INOX was over and above the quantity directed to be supplied by MoHFW.

You will appreciate that INOX has limited production capacity which also has been ramped up over the last one year since, the onset of pandemic. The plants of INOX situated at Surajpur (Noida, Uttar Pradesh), Modinagar (Uttar Pradesh), Barotiwala (Himachal Pradesh) and Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) cater to the oxygen needs of entire North India and are currently functioning at their maximum capacity. INOX was earlier supplying 30MT to 40 MT per day to the list of hospitals mentioned in Annexure Ain pre covid times and given that the nation is undergoing an unprecedented medical emergency the demand for medical oxygen has increased manifold to 120 MT to 130 MT per day. There is no fixed quantity of supply to hospitals and INOX has endeavoured to supply the requested quantity from each hospital and ensure uninterrupted and uniform supply of oxygen across Delhi. Despite best endeavours and ramping of productions, the demand has increased exponentially in April 2021 and INOX will not be able to cater to such Increased demands as we have production constraints.

Upon your confirmation, we will have to communicate to the remaining 28 hospitals that they shall be catered by other gas suppliers under the instruction of Govt of NCT of Delhi. We wish to assure you that INOX is fully committed to support in this battle against COVID-19 and supplying oxygen to various hospitals as per the directives of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Empowered Group – II. However, we need clear communication from you of your allocation plan for the remaining 28 hospitals on immediate basis”.