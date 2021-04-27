Plus Two and Vocational HS Practical Exams postponed in Kerala

Kerala has postponed the Plus Two and Vocational higher secondary practical examinations, in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The theory examinations of both concluded yesterday on April 26 and the practical examinations to commence on April 28 which is now postponed. The new practical examination dates will be announced later.

The decision was taken by the General Education Department concerning the request of students and teachers associations including the pro-CPI All Kerala School Teachers Union to reschedule the examination considering the rising number of covid cases in Kerala. They had pointed out the risk of trooping batches of students into the same classroom on the same day, visit of examiners to multiple schools, sharing of equipment such as pipettes, burettes, microscope between students. They also reported, the practical classes had not been held very effectively in schools and many students didn’t get to attend the classes. In a statement by the General Education Department, they said “Kerala higher secondary vocational higher secondary theory exams will be concluded today. Practical examinations were scheduled to be held from April 28. However, because of the current situation, the higher secondary and vocational higher secondary practical exams are being put off for now. Revised dates will be issued later”. The Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP) had also requested the Chief Minister to reschedule the Plus Two practicals as well as the SSLC-IT examinations, which are scheduled to begin from May 5.

Earlier CBSE had postponed the Plus Two board exams which were earlier scheduled to begin from May 4. Many states have also canceled board exams of class 10 and postponed Plus Two board exams.