Resign PM Modi trends on Twitter, Kangana Ranaut hits back

The hashtag #Resign_PM_Modi has been trending on Twitter since morning on Tuesday with netizens blaming Prime Minister Modi for the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. According to many users, PM Modi should not have permitted mass gatherings like Kumbh Mela and election rallies at a time when the second wave of Covid-19 was on.

In a marginal fall in India’s daily caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), 323,144 new cases were detected across the country in the preceding 24 hours, taking the country’s infection tally to 17,636,307.

Reacting to this Kangana Tweeted, “Modi ji does not know how to lead, Kangana does not know how to act, Sachin does not know how to bat, Lata ji does not know how to sing, magar these chindi trolls know everything, please #Resign_PM_Modi ji and make one of these Vishnu avatar trolls next Prime Minister of India.”

Commenting on the actress’ tweet, netizens expressed their mind. Some users feel PM Modi should not have permitted mass gatherings like Kumbh Mela and election rallies at a time when the second wave of Covid-19 was on.

There were many others who supported PM Modi and Kangana Ranaut, too. “Why you people always blaming Modiji for every reason. We are responsible for this situation, we have not maintained social distancing, not wore mask etc. state govt has all rights to take decisions, why they have not taken,” wrote a user.