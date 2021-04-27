Roads and Transport Authority announces important announcement

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has issued an important announcement. RTA has revised the timings for movement of trucks during the holy month of Ramadan.

RTA has prohibited the movement of trucks in the downtown areas of Deira and Bur Dubai from 7am to 11pm instead of 6am to 10pm. RTA has earleir restricted trucks movement timings from the Sharjah border to the 7th interchange of the Sheikh Zayed Road (via Ittihad Road, Sheikh Rashid Road and Sheikh Zayed Road).

#DidYouKnow that the public parking tariff applies to all parking zones during #Ramadan, from Saturday to Thursday from 8 AM to 6 PM and from 8 PM to 12 AM? For more details, visit our website: https://t.co/PilKMHGYIT pic.twitter.com/4nrneHVB2U — RTA (@rta_dubai) April 26, 2021

The new revised timings are: From 7.30am to 9.30am, instead of the usual 6.30am to 8.30am. The movement of trucks is prohibited throughout the year through Al Shindagha, Al Maktoum, Floating, Al Garhoud, and Business Bay bridges and the Airport Tunnel.