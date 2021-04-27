Saudi forces intercepts a remote-controlled booby-trapped boat in Red Sea

The Saudi Arabian forces had intercepted and destroyed a remote-controlled booby-trapped boat in the Red Sea near the port of Yanbu. This was confirmed by Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki the official spokesperson of Arab coalition forces. The Saudi Arabia naval boats has destroyed the boat t 6:40am on Tuesday before it begin attack against the country.

The Saudi Arabia led Arab coalition forces said that it has started investigating about the incident and to determine the party behind it. Saudi Arabia said it will take strict measures against any hostile attempts to target national capabilities.

In December, Saudi Arabia said a tanker anchored at the Jeddah port was hit by an explosive-laden boat. This followed a separate incident at another Saudi terminal on the Red Sea where a tanker was damaged by an explosion