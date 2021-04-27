Spain: 10-day quarantine for travellers from India

Madrid: On Tuesday, Spain stated that it will impose a 10-day quarantine on all travellers arriving from India in acknowledgement of the appearance of a fast-spreading coronavirus variant in the country.

The govt spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said that the measure, which will take effect on Wednesday, will be applicable to people who travelled via third countries since there are no direct flights between India and Spain.

“This is a measure which our country has already adopted towards passengers from countries where a virus variant has been found,” she told a news conference after a weekly cabinet meeting.

Spain has imposed a 10-day quarantine on passengers coming from Brazil, Peru, and Colombia as well as nine nations in Africa including South Africa and Mozambique.

In the meantime, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya stated that Spain would later this week send more than seven tonnes of medical aid to India to help it deal with its surge in Covid-19 infections.

Spain has also been hard-hit by the pandemic, recording nearly 78,000 deaths from around 3.5 million cases.