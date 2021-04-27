State government extended lockdown in 14 districts

A state government has decided to extend the lockdown imposed in the state. Chhattisgarh state government has decided to extend the lockdown imposed in 14 districts. The decision was taken as the coronavirus cases has surged rapidly in the state.

Lockdown restrictions will remain in place in Raipur, Balod, Mahasamund, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Dhamtari, Korba, Bemetra, Jashpur, Surajpur, Surguja, Balrampur, Kanker and Kondagaon. Lockdown will be imposed in these districts till May 5.

Also Read: Country bans passenger flights from India until May 15

The state reported 15,084 new coronavirus cases, 380 recoveries , and 215 deaths in the last 24 hours. At present there are 1.21 lakh active cases. Chhattisgarh is among eight states with more than one lakh active Covid-19 cases. The other states are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.