Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gains for second day in a row

The domestic benchmark indices has ended higher in the Indian share market for the second day in a row. BSE Sensex settled at 48,944 higher by 558 points. NSE Nifty ended higher by 168 points at 14,653.

All the 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was extremely positive as 1,962 shares ended higher while 996 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Hindalco, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Divi’s Labs, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, JSW Steel and Grasim Industries.

The top losers in the market were HDFC Life, SBI Life, Maruti Suzuki, NTPC, Nestle India, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Mahindra & Mahindra and Kotak Mahindra Bank.