Suhana Khan expresses concern over growing Covid-19 cases

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is heartbroken on seeing the graph of the rising coronavirus cases in India. She took to Instagram to express her concern about the sudden surge in the cases. India recorded over 3 lakh new cases in the last 24 hours.

On Instagram, Suhana first shared a guidebook on ‘Covid-19 resources’ and then she posted a screenshot of a graph that showed how the number of Covid-19 cases skyrocketed in April 2021. Along with it, the budding actor wrote, “Stay Safe” and used a heartbroken emoji to share how she feels about these grim times.

Suhana is currently living in New York and is studying filmmaking there. She has participated in several plays and has also acted in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue. Though she is yet to make her debut in the Indian cinema, Suhana has over 1.6 million fan following on social media.