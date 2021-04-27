UAE announces new Covid-19 safety rules

UAE has issued new Covid-19 safety rules in the country. Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah has issued the new rules. The authorities had reduced the capacity at public places and imposed limits on social gatherings. The new rules will be in place till June 8.

As per the rules, only 70% people will be allowed in public beaches and parks. The capacity for malls will be 60% and for public transport it will be 50%. Cinemas, entertainment events can operate with 50% capacity. For fitness centres and gyms it will be 50%.

The number of individuals allowed at family and social gatherings (such as weddings) is limited to 10 people. Funerals can have a maximum of 20 attendees. Also, all members of the public must maintain a physical distance of 2 metres in public.