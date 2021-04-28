Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife contribute to the Maharashtra CM COVID-19 relief fund

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap donate to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s relief fund to help people ruined by the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. The actor shared a note on his Instagram account thanking each person who has inspired them to contribute more towards helping people during the Pandemic. He wrote “We have been in the eye of the storm since last year. This pandemic has broken our hearts, made us endure pain and suffering like never before, showed us how solidarity with one another can make us handle this humanitarian crisis. Today, again, this pandemic asks us to show fortitude, resilience, and mutual support. People, across India, have stepped forward to do as much as possible for each other, and Tahira and I thank each and every individual who has inspired us to do more. We have been constantly doing our bit to help as many people as possible and have now contributed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in this hour of need.” The couple requested more Indians to come forward to help people in need during this crisis. “This is the time when we should come together as a community and care for each other. People need as much help as possible and we can all look to do our bit as we deem fit,” reads the note.

Coronavirus has infected many people and the second wave of the pandemic is hitting hard on the nation with the number of positive cases which are rapidly rising. Many celebs have come forward to boost the resources and needs of people on social media. Salman Khan also came forward and restarted his food trucks to distribute food packets to the frontline workers in Mumbai. Stars like Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Mira Rajput, and others have been using social media to magnify the voices of those in need.