‘Being related to her hasn’t helped me in my career,’ says Meera Chopra cousin of Priyanka Chopra

Global star and Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra’s second cousin Meera Chopra has revealed in a recent interview that being related to Priyanka Chopra hasn’t helped her in her acting career. Meera also added that she had to struggle for work and being PeeCee’s cousin has not helped her and the only privilege she got for coming from a family who knew cinema was that people took her seriously. She said, “The only time when I came to Bollywood there was a buzz that Priyanka’s sister is also coming but honestly I have not faced many comparisons. I have not got any work because of Priyanka. If I needed a producer, they have not cast me as I am her sister.”

Meera was first seen on screen in 2005 with a Tamil film ‘Anbe Aaruyire’ and later forayed into the Telugu films in the year 2006 with the movie ‘Bangaram’. Her Bollywood entry was with Vikram Bhatt’s 1920: London. Later, on Satish Kaushik’s 2014 comedy-drama ‘Gang Of Ghosts’ and several others. Recently, in a web show titled ‘Tattoo Murders’, she has played the role of a cop.

On the other side, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in ‘The White Tiger’ and has several lined-up projects including Matrix 4, Citadel, etc.