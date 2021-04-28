Country to open its tourist spots for Covid passport holders

An European country has decided to open its tourism sector. Spain has decided to reopen its tourist spots. As per reports, the country will reopen its borders for passengers from June. But people with Covid certificate will be allowed to enter.

As per this, only people who were vaccinated or tested negative, or have recovered from the virus recently will be allowed to enter Spain. This was announced by Fernando Valdés, secretary of state for tourism in Spain at the World Travel & Tourism Council summit in Mexico . Spain will be participating in the pilot digital scheme in May and is hoping to be ready to open borders to visitors by June.